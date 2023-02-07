Commentary: Scams, deepfake porn and romance bots - advanced AI is incredibly dangerous in criminals’ hands

BRISBANE: The generative AI industry will be worth about A$22 trillion (US$15 trillion) by 2030, according to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). These systems - of which ChatGPT is currently the best known - can write essays and code, generate music and artwork, and have entire conversations. But what happens when they’re turned to illegal uses?

Last week, the streaming community was rocked by a headline that links back to the misuse of generative AI. Popular Twitch streamer Atrioc issued an apology video, teary eyed, after being caught viewing pornography with the superimposed faces of other women streamers.

The “deepfake” technology needed to Photoshop a celebrity’s head on a porn actor’s body has been around for a while, but recent advances have made it much harder to detect.

And that’s the tip of the iceberg. In the wrong hands, generative AI could do untold damage. There’s a lot we stand to lose, should laws and regulation fail to keep up.