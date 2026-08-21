Commentary: Arunachal Pradesh border dispute looms over thaw in China-India ties

SINGAPORE: Just as relations between China and India enter a fragile thaw, the longstanding issue of China’s claim on India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has resurfaced.

New Delhi on Aug 7 formally marked its official map with 27 names of places on or near Arunachal Pradesh’s border with China, which has – since around 2017 and most recently in April – carried out its own naming exercises of places in the state it claims as Chinese territory.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan” or southern Tibet because it rejects the 1914 McMahon Line, drawn by the British, as a colonial imposition and hence illegal.

BATTLE OF NARRATIVES

In the eyes of Indian analysts I spoke with, China’s act of naming places in Arunachal Pradesh is seeking to “create facts on the ground” – a phrase that has been applied to China’s actions in disputed areas of the South China Sea.