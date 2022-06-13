Commentary: ASEAN can shape US-China relations in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: The post Cold War-era for the Asia-Pacific was marked by relatively benign great power relations and the salience of cooperative security. This lasted just over two decades. Since then, significant power shifts have led to the return of great power rivalry, the rise of new security structures and alignments, and much uncertainty.

During the Cold War, the predominant regional security architecture in non-communist Asia-Pacific was the US alliance system comprising bilateral military alliances with Japan and several other countries. These were hard security mechanisms to deter military aggression from communist powers.

By their very nature, they had to be exclusive as members were like-minded countries sharing common security concerns.

After the Cold War an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-centred multilateral architecture emerged with the setting up of the ASEAN Regional Forum in 1994, and, later, the East Asian Summit and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

These were soft or cooperative security mechanisms, essentially for exchanging views, networking and confidence building. They brought all significant Asia-Pacific players, like-minded or not, friends or potential adversaries, under one tent. By its very nature, this ASEAN-led architecture had to be inclusive.

UNITED STATES ALLIANCE SYSTEM SEEN AS NEEDED FOR SECURITY AND STABILITY

Despite the emergence of these ASEAN-led mechanisms, many Asia-Pacific countries still regarded the US alliance system as the bedrock of security and stability in the region and the ASEAN-based architecture a supplement to it.