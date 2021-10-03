Commentary: Why the shift to renewable energy in Southeast Asia is patchy

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to global climate change.

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found in its latest report, Southeast Asia faces rising sea levels, heat waves, violent storms and reduced river flows due to reservoir construction and water extraction.

Yet, the urgency displayed by national governments, both individually and collectively through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), lies in stark contrast to this emerging threat.

National plans to constrain the rise of carbon emissions from energy use lack ambition, and in some cases are not even treated as self-binding.

The latest ASEAN Energy Outlook, produced by the ASEAN Centre for Energy in November 2020, projects that energy consumption in the region may double between now and 2040. This could involve a doubling of fossil fuel use unless radical action is taken.

Just this week however, Malaysia's prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced plans for the country to “become a carbon neutral country by 2050 at the earliest.”

Whilst the path to energy decarbonisation involves many different technologies, renewable energy has become one of the most important in recent years as costs have declined over the last decade – by 80 per cent for large-scale solar photovoltaic installations and 40 per cent for onshore wind farms.

UNFULFILLED POTENTIAL OF RENEWABLES

However, many Southeast Asian countries have been slow to install new renewable energy capacity and are heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

Coal and natural gas supply almost 75 per cent of the region’s electricity. Hydroelectricity accounts for another 20 per cent and other forms of renewable energy provide just 5 per cent.

Since 2011, the installed capacity of hydroelectricity has risen by 70 per cent, mainly in the Mekong River Basin. However, future growth may be limited by factors such as the need to displace communities, the destruction of fisheries in the Mekong Delta and changing weather patterns.