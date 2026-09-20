Commentary: Regional haze casts a pall on ASEAN’s influence

SINGAPORE: In recent weeks, a thick shroud of smoke has enveloped some Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states again. While the bloc has instituted some policies to mitigate its effects, enforcement and making them work effectively is critical.

Early this month, haze from forest and peatland fires in Indonesia drifted as far as the Southern Philippines. Closer to the source, visibility at Supadio Airport in Pontianak fell to about 100m, preventing the aircraft carrying Indonesia’s forestry minister from landing.

Since August, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre has activated its highest alert level, Level 3, after detecting hotspots across Sumatra and Kalimantan. Malaysia has asked Indonesia for permission to conduct cloud seeding over Indonesian territory. Singapore has also issued daily haze advisories to help the public plan activities and events.

The pattern is familiar. For nearly three decades, ASEAN has built mechanisms to prevent, monitor and respond to haze, yet the problem continues to occur. ASEAN introduced the Regional Haze Action Plan in 1997, focusing on prevention, mitigation and monitoring.

In 2002, it adopted the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP), the region’s first legally binding agreement dedicated to the issue.

Since then, ASEAN has built a relatively comprehensive system for haze cooperation. The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) monitors hotspots, weather conditions and smoke movement, while the AATHP provides a framework for joint responses and assistance when fires escalate.