Commentary: Why ASEAN appreciates Japan’s nuanced approach to regional order

SINGAPORE: 2023 marks an important milestone in ASEAN-Japan relations with the celebration of the ASEAN-Japan golden jubilee (50th anniversary of informal dialogue relations from 1973, formalised in March 1977). The relationship is expected to be upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, likely to be announced at the commemorative summit in Tokyo this December.

In 1977, Japanese premier Takeo Fukuda laid down the framework for Japan’s role in a post-World War II Asia - eschewing the trappings of military power that the region had witnessed on the war’s Asia-Pacific front and resolving to rebuild relations with Southeast Asia.

Today, the Fukuda Doctrine remains in force, but with some significant tweaks. Japan is a military power with self-imposed restrictions (such as a ban on nuclear weapons) but has significantly upgraded its military spending and capabilities and abided by key principles for a rules-based order.

Southeast Asian countries, which continue to grant Japan a major role in shaping the regional order with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) amid growing geopolitical competition between China and the United States, are receptive to the Japanese stance.

JAPAN’S LEADERSHIP FAVOURABLY VIEWED IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Japan’s ties with Southeast Asia are now strong and deep. In the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s State of Southeast Asia 2023 Survey, Southeast Asia’s respondents that placed the most confidence in Japan’s leadership in maintaining the rules-based order and upholding international law increased from 7.7 per cent in 2022 to 8.6 per cent in 2023.