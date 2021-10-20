Commentary: Is ASEAN's snub to Myanmar military the start of a new approach?

SINGAPORE: ASEAN’s decision to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to its Summits later this month sets a new precedent for the grouping’s dealings with Myanmar.

This is the first time that ASEAN has publicly set conditions for a member state’s representation at key high-level political meetings.

The decision, announced by ASEAN Chair Brunei the day after it was made by an emergency ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Oct 15, underscores the challenges of reaching a negotiated compromise on Myanmar’s attendance at the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and related Summits scheduled for Oct 26 to 28.

On the one hand, the decision suggests unease over the State Administration Council’s (SAC) visibility at high-level regional forums as Myanmar’s legitimate government. On the other hand, another view within ASEAN is that it should work with the SAC to bring about a resolution to the ongoing Myanmar crisis.

After all, the SAC is the party primarily responsible for the ongoing domestic political crisis that has resulted from the Feb 1 coup.

WHO REPRESENTS MYANMAR?

Interest in who represents Myanmar internationally increased when the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) emerged in April as a key part of the resistance against the coup.

ASEAN – which convened a special Leaders’ Meeting on Apr 24 to discuss the grouping’s response to the Myanmar crisis – became the cynosure of attention.