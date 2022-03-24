Commentary: Southeast Asia should be trying to attract more regional tourists

SINGAPORE: It is almost impossible to keep Southeast Asia off anyone’s travel bucket list as the region offers pristine beaches, majestic landscapes and rich cultures. But, it is highly possible to overlook the region’s potential as a consumer of the global tourism industry.

Here are some promising statistics: The total combined gross domestic product of ten ASEAN countries was valued at US$3.2 trillion in 2019, which places ASEAN as the fifth largest economy globally after the United States, China, Japan and Germany.

With high economic growth projections and firm commitments to realise an open and integrated market, ASEAN is well on track to become the fourth-largest economy by 2030.

Sixty-five per cent of the region’s population is expected to be in the middle class by 2030, with 60 per cent of them under 35 years of age, making them a perfect consumer for the international youth travel market such as edu-tourism, apprenticeships, volunteering and independent travel.

SINGAPORE SPENDS THE MOST ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

In 2019, the ASEAN-6 - Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam - spent almost US$90 billion (S$122 billion) in international tourism expenditures, including payments to foreign carriers for international transport.

As a benchmark, the ASEAN-6’s total number of international tourism expenditures is approximately a third of China’s, the largest spender in global tourism and the contributor of almost 20 per cent of all international tourism expenditure.