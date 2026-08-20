Commentary: Asia is rearming fast - but counting the wrong kind of military power

BEIJING: For six decades, Nissan’s Oppama plant south of Tokyo built cars - some 18 million, including the Leaf, the world’s first mass-market electric car.

The plant is due to close in 2028. Its next life may be building military drones: Anduril, the US defence technology firm, is in talks to take over the site - next door to the Yokosuka naval base - and retrain its workers.

Whether or not the deal closes, the talks put the sharpest question in Asian defence on a factory floor. The region’s militaries need more than weapons - they need ways of turning civilian factories into sustained military production.

Money is not the constraint. Military spending in Asia and Oceania reached US$681 billion in 2025, according to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the fastest annual rise since 2009; Japan’s outlays grew 9.7 per cent, India’s 8.9 per cent. Yet governments still measure strength the old way - by fleets of aircraft, ships and missiles that can be counted, paraded and funded.