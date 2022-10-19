Commentary: ‘Do you have children?’ Common greetings in Asian communities feel loaded with stigma for women

MELBOURNE: Tina (not her real name), in her early 40s, is an accomplished woman from a Southeast Asian country, with a postgraduate degree under her belt.

Being far away from home for many years, Tina has found that local Southeast Asian communities in her adopted country of New Zealand form her new family. However, interacting with them means that she has to cope with intrusive questions like “Are you married?” or “Do you have any children?”.

In many Asian communities, questions on marital status and descendants are culturally acceptable. Partly, it’s due to the collectivist cultures, so it’s a “normal” question to ask friends, colleagues or even strangers.

But for Tina, who has been living in New Zealand for several years, the questions make her uncomfortable.

“It is a constant reminder that we are not perfect, or we lack something because we don’t have any children yet. I know they are nice and kind people, and their question is not meant to be harmful, but after a while, I don’t feel comfortable,” said Tina, who has been been dealing with fertility issues for several years.

For Tina, what has been perceived as a “normal” social greeting among Asian communities is felt as a stigma against unmarried and childless women.

Tina is not alone in feeling this way.

Our current research project unpacks how questions about children can carry stigma. We found these questions impact self esteem and women’s connections to their families and communities.