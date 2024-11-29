Commentary: On assisted dying, are we really any good at predicting survival?

LONDON: On Friday (Nov 29), the United Kingdom parliament will vote on whether terminally ill individuals with mental capacity can ask for medical help to hasten death. If the assisted dying bill passes, the country will move closer towards sanctioning state-assisted suicide, bringing it in line with countries such as Switzerland, Belgium and Canada.

There are compelling arguments on both sides of this emotive issue and the result feels impossible to call. While public opinion broadly supports change, parliamentarians seem more divided.

But one aspect has been overlooked: The science of predicting survival.

As a safeguard, the bill restricts the right to assisted dying to those with less than six months to live. While ballpark estimates of survival can be calculated using patient groups, forecasts for individuals are harder to pin down.

“My research demonstrates that there is no reliable way to identify patients with less than six, or 12, months to live … at least, no method that would be reliable enough to act as any sort of ‘safeguard’ for the proposed assisted dying legislation,” Paddy Stone, emeritus professor and former head of the Marie Curie palliative care research department at University College London, told me this week.

According to Nicola White, a senior research fellow in the same unit, health professionals are no more able to offer accurate timelines of survival today than they were 30 years ago, even with the aid of additional markers like blood tests.

While forecasting survival for cancer patients is fraught enough, it is even tougher with heart failure and neurodegenerative disease. These important challenges – accurately predicting an individual’s survival and deciding what counts as a terminal illness – have been overshadowed by other issues, such as the role that judges will play.