Commentary: Can augmented reality take off where virtual reality has failed?

LONDON: Pop into Snap’s offices and you might see some curious things. Butterflies fluttering around the lobby. Zombies in the canteen. The entire solar system on the terrace.

Snap, which began life as the photo-messaging app Snapchat, has been a pioneer in “augmented reality”. But instead of peering through a smartphone app to view these effects, I saw them through what almost felt like normal glasses.

Snap’s newest “Spectacles” are not widely available, but the demo I had showed promise. When I held out my hand, a butterfly appeared to land on it. I clicked a button on the frames and the glasses told me what I was looking at. Images were bright and clear – although a big limitation is the batteries last just 30 minutes.

VR DIDN'T LIVE UP TO ITS PREDICTED FANFARE

Snap’s Spectacles are the latest in a long line of intriguing headset prototypes I have tried over the past decade. So far, none of them has gone on to become a hit. I first tried an early version of the Oculus virtual reality headset at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2014.

It remains the most impressive demo of a new technology I have ever experienced. I felt like I had put my head inside a video game. I wasn’t the only one. Mark Zuckerberg liked Oculus so much that he bought the company for US$2 billion.