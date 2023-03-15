Commentary: AUKUS, the Anglosphere and the return of great power rivalry

The AUKUS deal has already provoked plenty of controversy. It involved Australia repudiating a previous submarine deal with France - a decision that so infuriated the French that they briefly withdrew their ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

In Australia, some wonder if their government has truly grasped the expense, time and technological demands of getting so deeply involved in nuclear technology. In the UK, sceptics in the military establishment believe that the “Indo-Pacific tilt” will stretch Britain’s military too thin and divert resources from the Russian threat.

In America, parts of the government are digging in their heels against sharing some of the country’s most closely guarded technological secrets.

Some strategists argue that the deal is contributing to a dangerous rise in military tensions with China. Sam Roggeveen of Australia’s Lowy Institute think tank has questioned why Australia is “buying a weapon expressly designed to hem China’s navy in along its coastline and strike targets deep inside Chinese territory … Australians should be asking themselves: is this really who we are?”

AUKUS ENJOYS BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Despite these concerns, the AUKUS pact enjoys bipartisan support in all three countries. Australia’s governing Labor party, like the Liberals who negotiated the pact, regards AUKUS as a necessary response to a decades-long military build-up by China that has provided Beijing with the largest navy in the world.

Like the Americans, the Australians are concerned by a pattern of aggressive Chinese behaviour - including the building of military bases in the South China Sea, deadly clashes with the Indian army and, above all, increasing belligerence towards Taiwan.