Commentary: AUKUS could trigger arms race between China and the West

LANCASTER, England: A new military alliance between the US, Australia and the UK will, for the first time, provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

While not officially aimed at another country, the “AUKUS” deal aims to deter China’s growing influence in the South Pacific.

While many policymakers believe deterrence is the only way to protect the West’s interests, this strategy carries significant risks to the UK and its allies.

AUKUS is a direct response to China’s recent efforts to modernise and expand its nuclear capabilities. Western democracies are also concerned about China’s growing involvement in the contested territories on the South China Sea.

The alliance reflects the view, commonly held by foreign policymakers, that China’s actions are a direct challenge to American and British influence in the region and must be actively resisted.

But this view has been challenged by international relations scholars and foreign policy analysts. They believe that the West should engage China in diplomacy rather than resist it.

A DANGEROUS ASSUMPTION

Some commentators and policymakers believe that two countries with nuclear weapons would never attack each other for fear of mutual annihilation. A key – and dangerous – assumption of this belief is that people are rational agents.

This assumption ignores that people often make decisions based on emotional responses, rather than rational calculations. The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 – and how close the US and Russia were to launching nuclear strikes against each other – is an example of this.