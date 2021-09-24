Commentary: Asian countries must restrain hawkish AUKUS parties

LONDON: Since leaving the European Union last year, the British government has decisively pursued two strands of policy that cement its tilt toward Asia.

Without much fanfare, it has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Japan-Australia led free-trade grouping with its market of half a billion people over 11 countries. More are likely to join.

And, with many headlines, acrimony and debate, it forged a new alliance with Australia and the United States last week, which revolves around nuclear submarine technology but, in the long term, is about much more.

The submarine element of the clumsily named AUKUS security pact tears up an Australian deal to buy diesel-electric vessels from France and replaces them with nuclear-powered ones built with technology from the US and Britain.

But as the years unfold, the arrangement is expected to extend into the most challenging and sensitive areas of modern defence technology, such as cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and space.

For this reason, the tri-partite relationship has been dubbed the “forever partnership” and it underpins a number of geopolitical home truths about both Europe and Asia.

REALISATION EUROPE NEEDS ITS OWN SECURITY FORCE

France unleashed fury over being excluded from decision-making on the loss of its the multi-billion dollar submarine contract, taking the unprecedented step of recalling its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.