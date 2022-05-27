Commentary: Australia voted for climate action, not just a new prime minister

SINGAPORE: In his victory speech on election night (May 21), new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signalled an important change: “Together we can end the climate wars, we can be a renewable energy superpower.”

Albanese and the Australian Labor Party had already secured 75 seats at the time of writing, just one short of a parliamentary majority.

What was not predicted by pollsters was just how badly his predecessor Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party would lose. Traditionally safe seats in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth went either to Labor or to new independent grassroots candidates, the so-called Teals, who surprised everyone by sweeping 10 seats in the “big Teal Steal”. Even the Greens had a historic win of three lower house seats and are holding out for more in the Senate with confirmation still pending.

Both Greens and Teals mainly ran on environmental platforms. The politics of climate change have been divisive during the last nine years of Liberal governments - but it seems this is the change Australians have voted for.

AUSTRALIA, A CLIMATE LAGGARD UNDER SCOTT MORRISON

The opposition parties profited from a widespread voter dislike of Morrison’s “bulldozer” personality, but importantly, perceptions that he mishandled two recent disasters caused by climate change.

He went on holiday in the middle of devastating bushfires in 2019, now considered one of the worst fire seasons. Earlier this year, as floods claimed lives and homes in eastern Australia, Morrison was criticised for being too slow to declare a national emergency and send more resources.

Some parliamentarians in Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition are also climate sceptics, openly questioning the link between climate change and Australia’s disasters.