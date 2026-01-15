Commentary: Asia floods, Australia bushfires and how an Oscar-winning filmmaker reignited my faith in climate action

SINGAPORE: Over the past week, wildfires ripped through southeast Australia, scorching 4,040 sq km – or more than five times the size of Singapore, as one Australian media outlet put into perspective – destroying properties and forcing thousands to evacuate. At the end of last year, deadly floods and landslides also claimed over 2,000 lives and displaced millions more across Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Malaysia.

Because bushfire and monsoon seasons happen every year, there’s always a danger that even weather events as severe as these are brushed off as routine.

But this time, the science is clear. Scientists stress that while no single fire or storm can be pinned entirely on climate change, Australia’s bushfires are being fuelled by hotter, drier conditions and longer heatwaves, and Asia’s floods are intensified by warmer-than-usual seas and heavier rainfalls – the things climate projections have long warned about.