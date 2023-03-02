Commentary: International students from China risk being scapegoats for Australia’s housing crisis

CANBERRA: There is a story doing the media rounds that international students - particularly from China - will now “flood” back to Australia. It is claimed this will push up already high rents for scarce housing in our major cities.

This story is one of three myths that risk setting up international students as scapegoats for Australia’s ongoing housing crisis. However, immigration data and our monitoring of social media, where international students share their experiences, simply don’t support these narratives.

Indeed, these students’ social media posts highlight the challenges they are facing, including scams that seek to exploit their difficulties in securing accommodation.

WHAT’S BEHIND THE STORY?

Part of this story stems from a Chinese government announcement in January that students will no longer have their degrees certified if they study online. This means students who have been studying with our institutions while based in China during the pandemic are being encouraged to return to campus.

The announcement was made less than two weeks before the start of the university year. It left students and institutions rushing to make sense of the change.