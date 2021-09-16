Commentary: Delta is forcing Australia to make hard choices it was spared earlier

We are getting closer to having to trade off lives against freedoms; getting closer to having to decide how many COVID-19 deaths and how much illness we are prepared to live with in order to return to something more like normal living.

Last week’s NSW “roadmap to freedom” implicitly made those trade-offs. Calculations prepared by the Treasury and the Grattan Institute make them more explicit.

There are few important things to note: One is that we might yet be able to get the best of both worlds.

We might yet be able to effectively eliminate the Delta variant, restoring both health and freedoms (as we did with the earlier variants). It won’t happen if we ease restrictions before transmission has stopped, as some states are planning to.

LOCKDOWNS WITHOUT END ARE UNSUSTAINABLE

Another is that unending lockdowns are untenable. While last year’s lockdowns didn’t do the psychological and health and educational damage that was feared, lockdowns without end would.

One type of damage clearly evident in the comprehensive report on last year’s lockdowns from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare is family and domestic violence. The longer lockdowns continue, the longer elevated violence is likely to continue.

And another thing to note is that in a world where we have to make trade-offs, there are no particularly good options. Allowing the disease to spread in order to restore freedom of movement would itself curtail freedom of movement.

An analysis of the United States suggests 90 per cent of last year’s collapse in face-to-face shopping was due to fear of COVID-19 rather than formal restrictions. That fear will grow if we lift restrictions and COVID-19 spreads.

The Grattan Institute would lift lockdowns only when 80 per cent of the entire population has been double vaccinated (not 70 to 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above as the NSW and national plans envisage, which amounts to 56 to 64 per cent of the population).

Grattan believes its plan would cost 2,000 to 3,000 lives per year; a cost it believes the public would accept because it is similar to the normal toll from flu.

The NSW and national plans (except Victoria, which isn’t spelled out) would cost much more.

NO OPTION IS PARTICULARLY GOOD

The Commonwealth Treasury finds, perhaps counterintuitively, that an aggressive lockdown strategy that saved more lives would impose lower economic costs (about A$1 billion or US$0.73 billion per week lower) in part because it would end up producing fewer lockdowns.

They are the sort of calculations we hoped never to have to make.

There’s still a chance we might not. With a Herculean effort NSW and Victoria could yet join Taiwan, New Zealand and every other Australian state in being effectively COVID-free. But they are running out of time.

Peter Martin is Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation.