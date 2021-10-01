Commentary: What difference would nuclear submarines really make to Australia?

CANBERRA: The most important point about Australia’s decision to scrap its diesel-electric submarine deal with France in favour of acquiring boats of United States or British design is that these will be nuclear-powered, but not nuclear-armed.

Neither the new submarines nor any other Australian unit will carry nuclear weapons.

Australia approaches nuclear matters with caution. The country is a signatory to the 1973 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the 1998 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and has no intention of breaching its commitments.

It is also party to the Treaty of Rarotonga establishing a nuclear weapon-free zone in the South Pacific which prohibits the testing, manufacturing, acquiring and stationing of nuclear explosive devices on any member’s territory and the dumping of radioactive waste into the sea.

The desire to limit Australia’s nuclear commitments in this case is a key argument for buying American or British designed nuclear-powered submarines.

BOLSTERING AUSTRALIA’S SUBMARINE CAPABILITIES

Nuclear-powered boats are speedier and have greater endurance. Diesel-electric submarines have to charge their batteries at intervals, risking detection by an adversary and reducing their own ability to detect others.

They can only sprint for a few minutes at speeds nuclear-powered submarines can maintain indefinitely.

The first time the US is sharing nuclear-powered submarine technology with an ally since the 1958 US-UK Mutual Defence Agreement after the formation of NATO, the AUKUS arrangement sends a strategic signal on Australia’s enhanced geostrategic role in Indo Pacific security.