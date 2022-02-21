Commentary: Australia opens borders, after two years and a lot of Omicron hand-wringing

MELBOURNE: Australia’s announcement that it will be opening up its borders to international travellers after being effectively closed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought cheer to tourists itching to visit the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week that the new border rules would come into place on Monday (Feb 21) for fully vaccinated visitors in accordance with new medical advice.

The decision comes after outbreaks of the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, appear to be tapering off.

The Omicron outbreaks have already delayed Australia’s reopening, originally scheduled for December 2021 after the country reached its 80 per cent vaccination target.

The unceremonious booting of men’s tennis world number one player Novak Djokovic out of Australia over his vaccination status and false travel declaration earlier in January, which made news around the world, is fresh on everyone’s minds.

Morrison unsurprisingly cautioned that everyone arriving in Australia is expected to abide by the requirement to be fully vaccinated.

But unvaccinated travellers could enter Australia if they apply for a travel exemption and serve time in quarantine, with the largest states of New South Wales and Victoria since agreeing on a period of seven days, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews added on the same day.