Commentary: Things in Australia could have turned out differently with an aggressive vaccine strategy

MELBOURNE: Living in Australia can feel like an endless repetition of what just happened a month ago.

COVID-related demonstrations involving hundreds of maskless protesters broke out in Sydney in end-July. More rippled through key cities Melbourne and Brisbane in end-August.

And just this past week, wild scenes of violent clashes with police officers in Melbourne flooded social media.

These never-ending waves of crowds getting into brawls with authorities have brought into sharper focus how extended lockdowns in the country have left a lot of people furious and exhausted from going around in pandemic circles with no end in sight.

PROTESTING A VACCINE MANDATE

While past demonstrations were set off by frustration against new lockdowns, the flashpoint this week was the Victorian state government’s new vaccine mandate for the construction industry.

In theory, the move would have benefitted construction firms and workers, by allowing the sector to continue operations despite Melbourne’s lockdown, pending a COVID-safe plan to be worked out among government officials, the industry and unions.

Instead, it earned backlash. Repeated violations of COVID-safe rules in recent months have seen authorities place the industry on notice, with a tightening set of restrictions hiking tensions.

Rumblings of discontent at the closure of worksite break rooms in a bid to contain outbreaks culminated in scuffles outside the construction industry union’s offices in Melbourne on Monday. It had just agreed to rules requiring workers to get at least one dose of the vaccine by this week before returning to work.