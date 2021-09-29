Commentary: Why AUKUS is gaining acceptance in the Indo Pacific

NEW DELHI: It has been a fortnight of high-powered diplomacy for the Indo Pacific and its leading players.

India’s Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar at a recent Carnegie Endowment for International Peace event made what now seems like a prescient case for many "building blocks in the Indo Pacific” two weeks back, long before the news of the AUKUS trilateral security pact broke.

He said: “The Quad is an effort of cooperation, between four countries … all impelled by a sense of responsibility towards the global commons … mind you each one has made an extra effort ... It wasn’t something pre-destined.”

He added that there were many “trilaterals out there” with the Indo Pacific being a “big and complicated region” and the right thing to do is for countries to be “open to all of them” instead of seeing shadows.

DAMAGE CONTROL OVER AUKUS

These words seem prophetic coming at a time when the debate around the newly announced Anglo-Saxon AUKUS security pact and its impact on transatlantic alliances has reached fever pitch.

As news broke, the coalition of the willing had to work hard to iron out some discordant notes with the French openly calling the pact a “betrayal”.