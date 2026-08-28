Commentary: Twins suddenly made us a ‘large family’ - and taught me what gets harder as families grow

SINGAPORE: Ask parents of two children if they would like to have a third child. One of the first questions in their minds will likely be: Do we have the energy to go through all that again?

If the answer is not an outright no, the questions quickly turn practical: Where will everyone sleep? How do we manage when we’re outnumbered? What do we do for transport? Can we still afford to go on a family holiday?

And perhaps the most important question: Will we be able to give each child enough attention?

For my wife and me, these questions came more suddenly than expected when we found out that we were having twins. We were thrilled, of course, even if becoming parents of three in two years was overwhelming, to say the least.