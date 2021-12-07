Commentary: Do bachelors get unfair 'man-child' reputation?

WASHINGTON DC: A friend treats me to an insider’s tour of Los Angeles’ Atwater Village. As with eye contact across a bar, it is possible to see a neighbourhood for a brief moment and just know.

Craftsman bungalows, omakase chefs of unsmiling excellence, a Santiago-like backcloth of mountains: Within hours, I arrange a month-long Airbnb here.

I will see which enclave of Southern California I fancy after that. There is a magazine subscription to reroute, some bags to lug, but no spouse or child to inform, much less square.

It is not for everyone, this untethered life, or even for a large minority. Yes, family men tend to sidle up and inquire as to the going on the path not taken. But let us put that down to curiosity, shall we, not regret.

A clue to the public’s real thoughts on bachelorhood is the absence of it from elected office. Of late, the jockeying of Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris has revived the question of whether the US would ever wear a gay or female president.

I wager that we’ll see at least one of each before the next unmarried one. 1970s Britain elected Ted Heath, true, but on the tacit understanding that he wasn’t doing much with all that private freedom.

This exclusion from high office is doubtless a bullet dodged. The gently mocking films (both versions of Alfie, for instance) leave no deep bruise either.

TROPE OF THE SINGLE MAN-CHILD

But it all rests on the premise that bachelors are case studies in arrested development.