Commentary: Going back to old jobs as restrictions ease not straightforward for some

SINGAPORE: The move on Thursday (Aug 19) to allow half of employees to return to workplace saw a flurry of messages on my chat groups.

While most HR professionals welcomed the opportunity to bring teams back, especially new joiners, there is wariness at the realisation that the workplace in a post-pandemic setting will be anything but business-as-usual.

The rapid deployment of digital tools and processes have had an unprecedented impact on how people work and interact with each other.

In the longer-term, the accelerated changes brought about by the pandemic and the uneven fortunes of industries, means that many of the old jobs will no longer be there as new jobs are created.

The question is, when COVID-19 becomes endemic and everyone gets back to work, what would employment landscape look like? What about all these pandemic-related jobs – will they disappear and if so, can these workers snap back into the sectors as these begin to dust off the cobwebs?