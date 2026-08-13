Commentary: If you want to understand Gen Z, watch Backrooms

SINGAPORE: “POV: You’re in the Backrooms.” So reads the caption on a trending genre of TikTok videos, where users film themselves in empty malls, eerie corridors and other foreboding spaces.

These videos riff off psychological horror film Backrooms. Directed by Kane Parsons, who turned 21 in June, it has earned more than US$380 million globally, and is indie studio A24’s highest-grossing film to date.

In Backrooms, characters discover a labyrinth of hallways hidden within a nondescript furniture store. The backrooms are full of unnerving and unexplained features - piled up detritus, off-kilter angles and suffocating passageways. Beyond the sporadic gore and jump scares, it is the atmospheric quality of the horror that unsettles viewers to the core.

Backrooms is a quintessential Gen Z film because it captures an uncanny, existential sense of dread and draws viewers into a larger online world.