Commentary: Is it that hard to find a kind, decent boss?

LONDON: Hollywood acceptance speeches can often startle, but at last week’s Emmy awards for television shows there were some corkers.

One winner began her address with a long scream.

Another used the F-word, repeatedly, and another said he wanted to thank a pal in the audience who had unfortunately chosen that moment to “go take a dump”.

All three starred in Ted Lasso, a US comedy about a remorselessly genial American football coach (named Ted Lasso) who is hired to manage an English Premier League soccer team despite knowing almost nothing about England or its football.

A lot of people I know loved it. A few loathed it and most have not watched it because it requires a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

BIG LEADERSHIP LESSONS

Personally, I could not get enough of it, even though outwardly, it is little more than a familiar send-up of the alleged gulf between cynical Brits and corny Americans that strays dangerously close to schmaltz.

It is saved by its portrayal of the impact of bullying fathers, as well as divorce, anxiety and an array of workplace woes, from vile bosses to obnoxious team members.