Commentary: Frequent nightmares could be an early warning sign of Parkinson's disease

BIRMINGHAM, England: Every night when we go to sleep, we spend a couple of hours in a virtual world created by our brains in which we are the main protagonist of an unfolding story we did not consciously create. In other words, we dream.

For most people, dreams are mainly pleasant, sometimes negative, often bizarre, but rarely terrifying. That is, if they are remembered at all. Yet for about 5 per cent of people, highly memorable and terrifying nightmares (bad dreams that make you wake up) happen on a weekly or even nightly basis.

Recent studies have shown that people with Parkinson’s disease have bad dreams and nightmares more often than people without the disease. Studies suggest that between 17 per cent and 78 per cent of people with Parkinson’s have nightmares weekly.

A study I conducted in 2021 found that people newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s who experience recurring dreams with “aggressive or action-packed” content, have more rapid disease progression in the years following their diagnosis, compared with those without aggressive dreams.

As such, my study, alongside similar studies, strongly suggests that the dreams of people with Parkinson’s can predict future health outcomes. This made me wonder, might the dreams of people who don’t have Parkinson’s predict future health outcomes, too? My latest study, published in The Lancet’s eClinicalMedicine journal, shows that they can.

Specifically, it showed that developing frequent bad dreams or nightmares in older age could be an early warning sign of imminent Parkinson’s disease in otherwise healthy people.