Commentary: Are luxury car owners being stereotyped?

SINGAPORE: From time to time, we hear about outrageous driver behaviours. Some have caught our attention more than others.

Early this year, there was the driver of a Bentley who inched his car forward against a school security guard for more than 20 seconds. The driver was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail in October.

Then there was the case of the Mercedes-Benz driver who hurled insults at a bus driver from his car, then got out of his car to go onto the bus, grabbed the driver’s phone and threw it onto the road.

And then there are dangerous behaviours, like a BMW caught driving in the opposite direction of traffic. In all three of these incidents, expensive, high-status cars were involved.

These incidents have prompted some to ask: Why are drivers of high-status cars so selfish? Why do they feel they are entitled to driving in whatever ways they please even if it means disregarding regulations and other road users?