Commentary: You don’t have to be sorry for being a bad texter

SINGAPORE: Everyone knows a bad texter.

The blue tick on your WhatsApp messages accompanied by radio silence, the uncertainty you feel when things are unconfirmed, the delayed replies.

Such poor texting inspires both amusement and perplexity. After all, texting is just putting words together in seconds to make or agree on arrangements.

But in our current milieu, texting has become more social than instrumental. Most millennials prefer to text than call – US infocomms company OpenMarket found that 75 per cent of Americans aged 18 to 34 would rather have a text-only phone than a voice-only one.

We text to check up on a friend we haven’t seen in a while, send funny posts and TikToks, and even go on a rampage of long and multiple paragraphs in the profession of heartbreak or love.

This kind of messaging doesn’t require instantaneous responses, which can be a benefit to those who prefer to stew and get back at a more convenient time – but a bane to those expecting a speedy reply. To the latter group, replies that come hours or days later are conversation killers, or worse, an expression of disinterest.

But why should slow replies be deemed as socially inept behavior beyond recourse? Have we forgotten the roots of texting’s appeal – convenience and practicality?