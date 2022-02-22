Commentary: How do bak kwa businesses survive outside of Chinese New Year?

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year may be over but there’s nothing like the smell of smoky bak kwa (barbecued pork) in the air, with pieces of the dried barbecued meats offered as treats at every home visited, that symbolises these festivities.

“Bak kwa sales during Chinese New Year is enough to cover (a shop’s profit) for the entire year,” actress Constance Song said in outlining why she partnered a friend to start an Iberico pork bak kwa business.

The festivities over the past two weeks are indeed peak periods for food businesses, like bak kwa, bak chang (rice dumplings) and pineapple tarts.

But long, snaking queues at Lim Chee Guan in the lead-up can give the wrong impression that bak kwa is a seasonable business, with demand being low when the particular festival is over.

THEY OFFER MORE FOOD PRODUCTS

Unless they involve seasonal agricultural produce tied to harvests and deliveries, bak chang, bak kwa and mooncakes can be eaten and are available all year round.

Many such businesses have also diversified into other products not confined to specific festivals.

Bak kwa businesses, like close to 90-year-old Bee Cheng Hiang (BCH), sell pork floss in addition to an extension of products like pastries (cookies, rolls and mini-crunchies), broth, ramen and even French Bordeaux wine, with labels handpicked by wine specialists.

All their products with the brand BCH are produced by the company, with the items snapped up when they’re listed on Lazada and Shopee.