Commentary: Terrorism threat may look different 20 years after Bali bombings, but stakes in Singapore have not changed

SINGAPORE: Twenty years ago on Oct 12, 2002, the bombing of the Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali killed 202 civilians and sent a shockwave through the region.

The attack perpetrated by the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist network was actually “Plan B”. “Plan A” had been thwarted about 10 months earlier in December 2001 – JI perpetrators were detained before their planned attack on Western diplomatic missions and commercial interests, as well as local government targets in Singapore.

The JI arrests in Singapore were a severe wake-up call that global terrorism could strike in our own backyard. The Bali bombings were horrific proof that such fears were well founded.

It prompted Southeast Asian governments to invest more extensively in counterterrorism capacity-building, transnational cooperation, and intelligence sharing.

JI was linked to the very same Al-Qaeda global terror network that had perpetrated the mass-casualty suicide attacks involving hijacked commercial airliners in the United States just a few months earlier on Sep 11, 2001.