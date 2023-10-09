Commentary: Siam Paragon shooting - spotlight on gun control shouldn’t leave mental health in the shadows

BANGKOK: Friday (Oct 6) marked the one-year anniversary of the gun and knife attack at a nursery in northeast Thailand, where 36 people, 24 of them toddlers, were killed by an ex-policeman with a history of drug abuse. In 2020, a military officer carried out a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in 30 deaths and 58 injuries.

After both incidents, the then government announced numerous promises to reform gun control, which have remained unfulfilled so far. Thailand was reminded of this the hard way last week when a 14-year-old opened fire in popular shopping mall Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

The government of the day has already made fresh promises to reform the gun laws, which are expected to curb access, and has plans to block the sale and import of blank guns. But while the latest tragedy has put gun control in the spotlight, focusing narrowly on it obscures other problems that Thailand needs to tackle.