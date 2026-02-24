Commentary: After historic election, will Bangladesh get real change or status quo with a new name?

SINGAPORE: Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister on Feb 17, after his party secured a two-thirds majority in the country’s first election since the 2024 student-led protests ousted the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime.

But the path from protest to reform is far from certain. The question now is whether this marks the start of real change – or the status quo under a new name.

Mr Rahman has promised to rebuild democratic structures, eradicate corruption and ensure accountability. The next 180 days will provide the first major indication of how far he and his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are committed to reshaping Bangladesh’s political landscape.

WHAT REFORM WILL LOOK LIKE

A key test lies in constitutional reform. The interim government that led Bangladesh after Hasina’s fall had prioritised the need for constitutional reforms to ensure a system of checks and balances, and also pushed for a referendum on such reforms at the same time as the election.