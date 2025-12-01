Commentary: Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence raises tensions in Bangladesh-India ties at a crucial time

NEW DELHI: There is a certain irony in Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being sentenced to death in absentia by the court she created to try war criminals.

Many Bangladeshis celebrated the Nov 17 verdict, handed down for her 2024 crackdown on student protestors that left up to 1,400 dead, calling it a historic moment of accountability for her 15-year authoritarian reign. But they should not wait for an execution to turn the page and start the country’s new chapter.

Following the verdict, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, formally requested her extradition from India, where Hasina fled to in August 2024. The two countries have an extradition treaty in place since 2013.

On Wednesday (Nov 26), India said it was examining the request, but it is unlikely that Delhi will respond any time soon and even less likely it will accede to it.

Her fate may play a crucial role in the upcoming national elections, the first to be held post-uprising, as political parties will likely adopt rhetoric that portrays India in a grim light for sheltering Hasina. Equally important will be whether the February 2026 elections are fair and credible – an essential test of democracy and one which Hasina ultimately failed.