Commentary: Can young children be trusted with their own bank account and debit card?

SINGAPORE: When I first heard that children as young as seven could soon operate their own bank accounts and hold debit cards, my reaction was: “No! Surely primary school children are too young!”

My initial resistance to financial products for children is due to the fact that many parents, including me, did not have bank accounts or debit cards while we were growing up.

In fact, most people of my generation only had bank accounts of their own when they started working. I opened my first bank account when I was 16, having worked part-time during the school holidays and needing a place to deposit my first earnings.

However, I've since come round to the idea that a bank account and debit card for children might be safer and more meaningful than a cash allowance. This is because kids are living in a society that is going cashless, where mobile and contactless payments are increasingly the dominant methods of transaction.

This even applies to schools, as more primary and secondary schools are doing away with cash. Parents have to adapt by giving their children either smartwatches or debit cards that enable them to make payments at their school canteen or bookshop, or when they are out of school on field trips and need to purchase food and drink.