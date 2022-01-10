Commentary: Phishing and other SMS scams – shouldn’t banks bear the cost?

SINGAPORE: In December 2021, OCBC Bank made several announcements warning about scams targeting OCBC customers.

These SMSes purportedly from OCBC claimed there were issues with the recipient’s bank accounts or credit cards. But they were not actually sent from the bank.

Instead, the SMSes carried links to a fraudulent website requesting for banking information and passwords to resolve these “issues”.

Unsuspecting customers would be asked to key in sensitive bank account login information like their username, PIN and One-Time Password (OTP).

Using this information, the scammers could then transfer monies out of the affected customers’ accounts and carry out other transactions.

The scammers would reroute received monies through various, often overseas accounts, making it difficult to track their movement and even harder to recover the cash.

At least S$8.5 million have been lost in December to such scams involving OCBC, according to the Singapore Police Force.