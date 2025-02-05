Commentary: COVID-19 changed Singapore. Have we changed enough?
Five years on from Singapore’s first reported COVID-19 case, are we any better prepared for the next pandemic? Duke-NUS’ Khoo Yoong Khean gives his take.
SINGAPORE: The sudden death of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu at the age of 48 due to influenza-related pneumonia has left many in shock. Her passing, however, also underscores the unpredictable nature of infectious diseases, reminding us of their lingering threat even as societies move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five years ago, Singapore reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan 23, 2020. In the months that followed, we experienced border closures, movement restrictions, empty streets and arguably the country’s largest public health response in modern history.
Today, life has largely returned to normal. But as the world moves on, a frequent question is what lessons have we learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic? If another pandemic were to strike tomorrow, would we be prepared?
COVID-19’S LASTING IMPRINT
On Mar 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. At the time, the virus was spreading rapidly, with around 120,000 reported cases and over 4,000 deaths worldwide.
Since then, nearly 780 million cases have been recorded, and the death toll has surpassed 7 million. Challenges such as long COVID remain poorly understood and largely unaddressed, while COVID-19 remains a constant threat to the lives of many communities worldwide.
Over the past five years, global health systems have improved, with strengthened surveillance systems, faster response efforts, and better access to medical countermeasures. However, less attention has been devoted to examining social and political response and preparedness.
Early on, COVID-19 was touted as “the great equaliser”, suggesting it affected everyone the same. However, in a world with so many pre-existing inequalities, the pandemic did not level the playing field - it laid bare those disparities, amplified them and created new ones.
While remote work offered convenience to some, millions of essential workers had no choice but to continue working on the frontlines, exposing themselves to infection risks.
Families unable to afford digital tools saw children fall behind in education, and unemployment soared in lower-income communities. These challenges eroded trust in governance and widened social divides.
When vaccines were introduced, they were proclaimed to be the silver bullet to end the pandemic. But the road to normalcy proved far from straightforward. Vaccine misinformation spread as rapidly as the virus. Healthcare professionals were placed under intense scrutiny as they navigated public perception and managed expectations while fulfilling their primary duty of caring for patients.
The wave of misinformation deepened societal divides and fuelled heated debates around vaccination. In some societies, it became politicised, shifting the focus of social discourse from science to ideology. This not only undermined public health efforts but also weakened trust between communities and governments. It could also make future public health messaging more difficult.
THE NEXT CRISIS
The next pandemic is inevitable - it’s only a matter of time. It could be a severe influenza strain, a multidrug resistant organism, or an entirely new pathogen. The real question is how governments and societies will respond.
Apart from our health systems, strengthening social capital is just as critical as vaccines and hospital beds when preparing for future public health emergencies.
During Singapore’s circuit breaker between April and June 2020, non-essential workplaces and schools were shuttered, and people were told to stay home. Neighbours stepped up to help with groceries and childcare, while volunteer groups emerged to assist those in need, particularly the vulnerable population. In all, 109 ground-up initiatives were launched in 2020 alone, according to the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre. The Food Bank Singapore provided more than 12,000 meals daily to underprivileged students, seniors, families in need and migrant workers.
The reason for such a strong cohesive response is social capital, the bedrock of a well-functioning society. It is this sense of collective purpose and shared capacity that enabled communities to adapt and thrive, and it is precisely this foundation that we must strengthen to better prepare for future crises.
Equally important is the tackling of societal inequalities that COVID-19 exposed. This requires a concerted effort to build and maintain trust between communities and governments through honest, transparent and consistent communication.
The pandemic’s greatest toll was borne by vulnerable populations, who were the first to slip through the cracks and often faced the greatest challenges in recovering. To protect these groups, increased social welfare and protection measures must be institutionalised and prioritised.
While systemic inequalities won’t disappear overnight, it is important to rethink existing systems to address these disparities proactively, placing vulnerable communities at the heart of recovery efforts rather than treating them as an afterthought.
Governance structures should encourage community participation and empowerment. Establishing efficient information channels among all stakeholders and incorporating community feedback can not only mitigate social impacts but also reinforce trust, creating a more resilient and equitable foundation for the future.
SHAPING OUR FUTURE IN THE POST-COVID ERA
The pandemic has reshaped how we live, work and grow as a society. But we cannot afford to treat it as a closed chapter.
While COVID-19 primarily affects our physical and biological well-being, its social impact will remain through future generations. This presents an opportunity to rebuild a society that is more compassionate, inclusive and rooted in social justice, paving the way for greater equity.
As such, pandemic preparedness must go beyond medical readiness; it must ensure that future crises do not deepen inequalities or fracture societies. By prioritising trust, equity and collective responsibility, we can lay the foundation for a society that not only survives crises but thrives in their aftermath. This will ensure we are far better prepared if a new pandemic were to emerge tomorrow.
Dr Khoo Yoong Khean is an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Outbreak Preparedness and Centre of Regulatory Excellence, Duke-NUS Medical School.