Commentary: How Barbie and her life in plastic have stayed iconic for over 60 years

LONDON: Rejected by the toy industry at first, Barbie is now one of America’s most trusted brands. “She” - the 29cm blonde doll, but also her brand persona - generated worldwide sales of around US$1.5 billion in 2022, and has a brand value of US$590 million.

Barbie debuted on Mar 9, 1959 at the New York International Toy Fair as Barbie Teenage Fashion Model. Sixty-four years later, the doll continues to be the subject of cultural, sociological and psychological interest.

By creating an iconic brand with special meaning for fans of all ages (Barbie is marketed to children aged three and older), toy company Mattel has successfully extended the life cycle of the Barbie brand for well over half a century.

Barbie is also a polarising figure. The brand embodies the notion of a “double bind”, celebrated as an inspirational role model while at the same time blamed for creating unrealistic expectations of women, particularly when it comes to how they should look.

But while most toys remain popular for only two or three years, Barbie’s long-term success reflects Mattel’s responsiveness and adaptability to the changing cultural and political discourse in society and around this doll. So how has the company done it?

A BARBIE GIRL, IN A BARBIE WORLD

Research shows there are many ways to build and sustain brand characters, but Mattel has used a “multiply” strategy for Barbie. This has involved introducing other characters that play supporting roles in Barbie’s “world”.