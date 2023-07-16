Commentary: Is Barbie not so secretly an icon of empowerment?

SINGAPORE: It is looking to be a fluorescent pink summer, thanks to the much-hyped Barbie movie to be released on Thursday (Jul 20).



There has been plenty of anticipation as to how this 64-year-old toy will be portrayed in the film, by actress Margot Robbie and Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig. After all, this iconic Mattel doll is no stranger to criticism.



Detractors say that Barbie’s hourglass body proportions led to generations of women growing up with unrealistic expectations of how they should look, causing self-esteem and body image issues. Her frou-frou candy-coloured wardrobe has also been criticised for promoting a narrow concept of femininity focused on physical appearance.



A movie about Barbie’s life in plastic might sound out of place in 2023. Would it reinforce long-held stereotypes or in a feminist bid to cast this baggage aside, risk losing the essence of what made the dolls so beloved to children growing up?



But as this nostalgic millennial thinks back to my time playing with Barbie, the standout memories do not involve me staring wistfully at the mirror wondering why I looked nothing like my leggy, blonde-haired and blue-eyed doll.

BARBIE EMBODIED CHILDHOOD ASPIRATIONS

Instead, I remember how my sister and I dreamt up all sorts of scenarios for our collection of Barbies and Kens, from attending school to going to work in a nice office, even travelling around the world. Our imaginary worlds kept us entertained for hours - something that helped spark my lifelong love for crafting stories, which I continue to do professionally.



Despite being “just a doll”, what makes Barbie unique - and is perhaps the secret to its longevity despite plenty of toy trends coming and going - is that she provided young girls with an adult avatar to imagine what they could be when they grew up.