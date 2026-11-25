Commentary: Why has a 10-cent deposit on beverage containers given Singaporeans so much to complain about?
Since its launch, it feels like not two weeks passes without the Beverage Container Return Scheme making the news. Writer Annie Tan explores why Singaporeans appear to be so triggered by these reverse vending machines.
SINGAPORE: When an acquaintance discovered that one of her favourite beverages is now under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), she was so annoyed that she decided to boycott it rather than carry it in her shoulder bag after consumption.
Her extreme reaction to a 10-cent bottle deposit surprised me.
But it appears that she is not alone. Since the BCRS was launched in April, it has unleashed a litany of grievances. It feels like not two weeks passes without the BCRS making the news.
First, we were frustrated with faulty machines, rejected containers and refund delays. Then came complaints about collectors overturning rubbish bins and scattering waste to find empty bottles and cans. Some complained about foul smells and flies from these machines.
More recently, people begrudged those who came with large bags of recyclables, causing long waits or machines to become full or unavailable. Some have even falsely accused conservancy workers of scavenging for cans to earn “double salary”.
Why are we so triggered by these reverse vending machines?
At a glance, these may seem like unrelated complaints. But look deeper and it might involve a hidden resistance to changing our relationship with disposable packaging, convenience and consumerism.
WHEN DISPOSABILITY BECAME A WAY OF LIFE
A big part of this relationship comes from a consumer revolution spurred by the take-off of plastic in the 1950s.
Then, improvements in manufacturing processes brought the cost of making plastics down dramatically. From toys to food storage containers, furniture, bags and hair accessories, a plastic wave swept across the world, replacing costlier materials such glass, metal, ceramic, wood and leather.
This was also the time of rapid industrialisation. More factory produced items needed storage options and plastic was perfect for the purpose. It was cheap, durable and lightweight, keeping transportation costs low.
It’s not too much of a stretch to say that many things that we take for granted today depend on plastic. At cafes, we buy grab-and-go coffee in disposable plastic cups with sip-through plastic lids. Coffeeshops offer a plastic cup sling for your beverages. Its low cost meant it even became the default “freebie” like the plastic knives and Happy Birthday signs that bakeries give away with every cake.
We were never directly charged for any of these things. They were simply built into product design. Convenience became a basic consumer expectation.
Even when the environmental costs of plastic and other single-use items became evident – greenhouse gas emissions, landfills, polluted oceans – most consumers did not feel like they bore the cost directly.
REWRITING THE SCRIPT ON CONVENIENCE
Which is why, when BCRS was introduced, it almost felt punitive to many. It was not just a refundable 10-cent deposit; it took away what many had considered a basic consumer entitlement.
People are angry that after consuming a drink, they now have to reroute to a machine, wait to collect 10 cents back and be thus inconvenienced. Every minute in the line felt like a minute too long, leading some to police the number of bottles people in the queue had and discuss queue etiquette. The issue of dirty machines came to the fore because there was never a culture of emptying disposable bottles, much less rinsing them.
At the heart of it, many felt shortchanged to have to put down a deposit for what they had hitherto considered a “free” thing. This is why some accused a popular soya beancurd brand from profiteering from the BCRS deposit, while others directed their anger at people who they think collected bottles, hence earning the 10 cents that was not theirs.
Interestingly, this is reminiscent of the time when supermarkets starting charging for plastic bags. Singaporeans reacted in ways that felt disproportionate to the 5-cent charge – some asked for multiple free plastic bags from hawkers and minimarts, others tried to make away with plastic bags at supermarkets without paying.
Perhaps the issue was never the 5- or 10-cent charge. The complaints we’ve seen since the start of BCRS stems from how we are rewriting a generational script about consumerism and convenience.
HOW CAN WE MAKE RECYCLING EASIER?
That is not to say that Singaporeans are pointlessly ranting.
Many complaints have revealed genuine problems such as transaction issues, prompting the launch of a digital portal to expedite refunds. The scheme's operator also recalibrated machines following videos showing alleged misuse of its machines.
Beyond implementation issues, the practicality of locating a machine remains a sticking point for consumers.
In my family, recyclables such as egg trays, bubble wrap, delivery boxes, glass jars, plastic bottles and food tins have always gone into a big bag, which we routinely take to the recycling bin downstairs. This doesn’t take a minute. Having to separate plastic bottles and metal cans now, find a Return Right machine and scan each bottle individually for a deposit does feel quite cumbersome.
In malls, for example, conventional recycling bins are often located at every floor, usually near lifts and escalators. In contrast, there may only be one or two Return Right machines, typically located at supermarkets or in the basement. Having more machines would certainly make it easier to sustain a recycling habit.
A GOOD FIRST STEP?
The BCRS scheme has thus far delivered positive numbers. As of Sep 27, more than 48 million beverage containers had been collected under the scheme, authorities said, meaning that more than 823 tonnes of material was saved from incineration.
Still, the bigger question is whether a monetary value on bottles and cans can foster broader, lasting recycling habits.
Or perhaps, the whole point is to make single-use plastic and metal such a hassle that consumers avoid them altogether.
Maybe this will prompt consumers to bring their own drinking water, or a reusable bottle for takeaways from hawkers. In turn, more companies might invest more in sustainable packaging.
After all, convenience will never stop being chic. And at this moment, I can’t think of a more inconvenient item than plastic bottles and metal cans.
Annie Tan is a freelance writer based in Singapore.