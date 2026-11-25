SINGAPORE: When an acquaintance discovered that one of her favourite beverages is now under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), she was so annoyed that she decided to boycott it rather than carry it in her shoulder bag after consumption.

Her extreme reaction to a 10-cent bottle deposit surprised me.

But it appears that she is not alone. Since the BCRS was launched in April, it has unleashed a litany of grievances. It feels like not two weeks passes without the BCRS making the news.

First, we were frustrated with faulty machines, rejected containers and refund delays. Then came complaints about collectors overturning rubbish bins and scattering waste to find empty bottles and cans. Some complained about foul smells and flies from these machines.

More recently, people begrudged those who came with large bags of recyclables, causing long waits or machines to become full or unavailable. Some have even falsely accused conservancy workers of scavenging for cans to earn “double salary”.

Why are we so triggered by these reverse vending machines?

At a glance, these may seem like unrelated complaints. But look deeper and it might involve a hidden resistance to changing our relationship with disposable packaging, convenience and consumerism.