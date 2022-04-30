Commentary: People in Singapore won’t hesitate to step in to help others being attacked

SINGAPORE: Many of us watched in horror the videos of a bloodied man swinging a chopper and attacking a woman at Beach Road on Apr 14.

Several employees from a nearby steamboat restaurant threw things they found on hand to stop the attacker – plastic chairs, bins, signboards – and two other men grabbed ladders from their lorry to push him back. A waitress sought help from employees of a nearby hotel, who alerted the police.

The police said that the group's actions helped to distract and disorientate the man, helping to prevent him from further hurting the woman. In all, 10 people received Public Spiritedness Awards from the police for their efforts. The 46-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Just last month, a man was charged with voluntarily causing hurt after swinging a samurai sword, injuring a pedestrian and hitting passing cars at Buangkok Crescent. Four men helped pin him to the ground, while a fifth person kicked the weapon away.

Videos of both incidents have gone viral on social media. But what caught my attention was not the unusual level of drama seldom seen in Singapore. It is the bravery of the people who ran towards danger instead of away from it.

But don’t we always mock people in Singapore for being “bochap” (indifferent or not caring)?

NOT ALWAYS STRAIGHTFORWARD TO STEP IN

Many lament we would sooner whip out their phones to take videos of fights at a safe distance than intervene.