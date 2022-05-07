Commentary: We need to push back against pushy sales tactics at beauty and nail salons

SINGAPORE: I almost fell off my chair when I read about a man whose 67-year-old mum had racked up S$80,000 in credit card bills at a nail salon in two years – including an S$11,000 charge for a single visit.

According to the report, the salon staff would repeatedly call his mother and harass her to return to the store and prevent her from leaving if she did not purchase more services and packages. Considering how an average manicure and pedicure costs about S$70, spending S$80,000 is staggering.

Even if you led a life of extreme leisure and were hyper-conscientious about personal grooming, opting for weekly sessions, your salon bill would come up to about S$3,640 a year. Maybe double that if you’re into fancy, complicated nail art.

It is clear the woman was trapped in a “hard-sell” hell that many of us who frequent beauty salons are familiar with.

The techniques, as listed on the financial website Investopedia, are designed “to flatter them, play on their fear of missing out and attempt to convince them that buying a product will be a smart decision that will improve their lives”.

These practices exist because they can lead to increased sales. The salesperson basically utilises the time accorded to them when the customer is there for the fixed time and has no time or means to compare other deals. Quite often, the sales commissions tagged to these deals are also sizeable, says Investopedia.

Not surprisingly, this approach can be counterproductive. It can alienate, annoy or scare off potential buyers, make repeat buys less likely or provoke an aggressive response from customers, reducing overall sales and negatively affecting the reputation of the salesperson and company.