Commentary: What's behind Australia's awkward diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. This means that while athletes will still compete in the games, no officials will represent Australia at the event.

The move follows the United States’ announcement earlier this week of a diplomatic boycott. New Zealand has also said it will not send officials to the winter games, and other countries are expected to follow suit.

Morrison said the Australian boycott was due to China’s treatment of the mostly-Muslim Uighurs in the far western province of Xinjiang.

In explaining the decision, he said “people have been very aware that we have been raising a number of issues that have not been received well in China, and there’s been a disagreement between us on those matters”.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF A DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT?

A “diplomatic boycott” is a new phenomenon - even the term itself appears to be a new invention. Traditionally, when it comes to the Olympic Games, countries either opted for a full boycott – which meant they did not attend in any capacity – or they participated.

So a diplomatic boycott appears to offer those countries engaging in it the best of both worlds: They still allow their athletes to compete (a full boycott would likely be very poorly received in their home countries), but they also register their dissatisfaction with China’s human rights record in the process.

It is something of a slap in the face to China, and the initial reaction from Beijing has been hostile, referring to the US’s stance as “posturing” and arguing the country hadn’t been invited in the first place.