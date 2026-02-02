Commentary: Singapore’s beverage container return scheme shouldn’t be reduced to dollars and cents

SINGAPORE: When Singapore’s beverage container return scheme begins in April, most people will notice one thing first: the extra 10 cents added to the price of a drink.

You pay it upfront, and you get it back when you return the empty bottle or can. Simple enough.

However, importers and small retailers warned that the new scheme would lead to higher compliance costs, which could be passed on to consumers.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, clarified that beside one-off implementation costs, the cost for producers to meet the new requirements would be around 6 to 7 cents per container.

But if we focus only on the money, we miss what this policy is really trying to do. At its core, this scheme is less about recycling containers than it is about changing behaviour. Its goal is to make sustainable actions easier, more visible and part of daily routines.