Commentary: How Biden can work with countries that can't afford to alienate China

SINGAPORE: After years of relative neglect under former president Donald Trump, the United States is once more seeking to strengthen its ties with the governments of Southeast Asia. An in-person summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was held last week in Washington, as US President Joe Biden sought to better position his country in the wider geopolitical competition with China.

The summit’s significance lies in its timing; it was held as war rages in Ukraine, demonstrating that the United States has not lost its focus on the Indo-Pacific. But even though US officials ritually invoke the importance and “centrality” of ASEAN, the regional organisation is not as central to US policy as many once thought it to be.

Just before Trump left office in January 2021, his administration hastily declassified and released a secret 2018 cabinet memorandum entitled “US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific” that outlined US interests in the region and the means by which Washington intended to secure them.

The Biden administration’s equivalent paper, issued this past February, overlapped considerably with that of its predecessor. That consistency in stated policy contrasts with the fact that, in practice, the Biden administration’s approach to the region has so far been rather different than that of Trump, who never displayed much interest in Southeast Asia and indeed could barely conceal his disinterest in regional meetings, when he deigned to attend them at all.

Trump’s indifference stemmed less from a flawed strategy and more from the fact that he was erratic and undisciplined. The Biden administration marks a welcome return to normalcy by merely doing what it is supposed to do.

ASEAN NOT A US PRIORITY

High-ranking US officials have met with Southeast Asian leaders and toured the region. Biden attended a joint virtual summit with ASEAN in October 2021, the first US-ASEAN summit since 2016. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines in July 2021 and US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Singapore and Vietnam in August 2021.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Singapore and Malaysia in November, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Malaysia and Indonesia in December 2021.