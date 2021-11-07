Commentary: Big Oil is banking on plastics boom to make up for climate-related losses

LUND, Sweden: Visiting a modern petrochemical plant makes you feel incredibly small.

Enormous compressors roar incessantly, distillation columns tower high, large pipelines full of oil and gas criss-cross the site.

Heat radiates from inspection hatches in furnaces in which hydrocarbons are heated to 850 degrees Celsius to make the molecules crack. It’s easy to get lost in alleys of ducts and pipes, which to an untrained eye, all look the same.

Large tankers moor at the quay to unload cargoes of oil and gas and trucks leave at the other end, filled with plastic pellets.

Tall chimneys release large plumes of flue gases from burning gas and unwanted by-products, using the energy to run processes at the plant.

At night, a flare watches like a bright eye. This is where gases are combusted in case of an emergency or unexpected shutdown of parts of the plant. It’s always burning with a small flame.

The plastics we use every day are produced at such facilities on an almost incomprehensible scale. A scale so large some suggest we now live in an era best labelled the “plasticene”.

And as the climate crisis worsens, plastics production at plants like these is ballooning. Modern lifestyles and practices are intimately entwined with the use of plastics.

Our phones, computers, food packaging, clothes and even renewable energy technologies, such as wind turbine blades and cables connecting them to the power grid, are all, to a large extent, made from plastics.

This means plastic demand is likely to grow for decades to come – not least in developing countries, which will account for the bulk of future demand growth.

In 1950, global production of plastic was estimated to be a mere 2 million tonnes (Mt). In 2015 this had grown to 380 Mt, and along a business-as-usual trajectory it will reach 1,606 Mt by 2050.

Unless mitigated, this growth will also incur a substantial increase in global greenhouse gas emissions – from 1.7 billion tonnes (Gt) of CO2-equivalent in 2015, to 6.5 Gt by 2050.