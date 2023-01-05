Commentary: Big Tech is in crisis – that’s exactly what it needed

LONDON: Joshua Browder, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from the United Kingdom, recently supercharged his main product in a way that he could hardly have imagined a few years ago.

His startup DoNotPay had spent several years developing a chatbot that could negotiate erroneous or excessive fines and fees on behalf of consumers — think unwarranted parking tickets — building a database of expertise based on its history of human interactions.

The bot often needed manual intervention, but in December 2022, he had a breakthrough. The bot “talked” to Comcast’s online customer service and managed to save someone US$120 on their broadband bill. He said it was the first time any such bill had been negotiated purely by artificial intelligence (AI).

How? Earlier in 2022, Browder got access to GPT-3, a powerful, large language model created by the artificial intelligence company OpenAI. The system understands language better than almost any software before it and sounds human when it responds. Browder is now planning an AI lawyer that can whisper instructions to people through their earphones when they’re in traffic court.

Browder’s startup, valued last year at US$210 million, is one of a flurry of new services being hastily built on top of generative AI tools with names like GPT-3 and DALL-E. Other services promise to draft emails, spur new marketplaces or even replace Google search.