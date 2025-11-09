Commentary: Why Bill Gates’ climate memo is celebrated by sceptics and frustrating scientists

WAKEFIELD, Quebec: Shortly before COP30 talks begin in Brazil, tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates has launched a “narrative grenade” into the discourse of climate politics by publishing a lengthy memo calling for a rethink of how the climate crisis is framed and addressed.

Gates calls for a “strategic pivot” in climate strategy. That appears to have hit a nerve. Both social and traditional media were ablaze with erroneous assertions about Gates’ supposed reversal of opinion on climate change.

Despite reaffirming support for ambitious decarbonisation, his letter is being celebrated by climate sceptics while angering some climate scientists. United States President Donald Trump weighed in, writing: “I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue.”

This is false. Gates makes no such admission. In fact, he specifically writes that “climate change will have serious consequences – particularly for people in the poorest countries.” He emphasises that “every tenth of a degree of heating that we prevent is hugely beneficial because a stable climate makes it easier to improve people’s lives.”

Gates goes further, calling for major investments into global health and development (particularly on vaccines), and expresses continued support for pursuing net zero carbon emissions – all of which seems to fly in the face of Trump’s climate and foreign aid agenda.

Given this, why are so many climate sceptics celebrating Gates’ letter? And why are some climate scientists frustrated, despite his steadfast support for decarbonisation?